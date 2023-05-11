 
Thursday May 11, 2023
K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV

Lucas had been on hiatus since 2021 after allegations of bad behavior
K-pop artist Lucas will be departing from both of his groups NCT and WayV. His agency SM Entertainment announced the news on May 10th, confirming he would now focus on solo activities.

“This is SM Entertainment.

We have an announcement to share with you regarding LUCAS future plans.

After our deliberate discussion LUCAS,

we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavors We ask for your understanding and continuous support as this was a decision taken after much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported.

LUCAS is planning on showing his performances through a wide variety of individual works from now on.

Once again, we sincerely appreciate lavished love and support from all the fans and ask for your continuous support and interest in the future.

Thank you.”

Lucas had been on hiatus since 2021 after allegations of bad behavior were made against him by his former girlfriends. Not long after, he released an apology on his social media. Following his apology, his agency announced that he will be stepping back from group activities. 

