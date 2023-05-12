 
Friday May 12, 2023
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date

Friday May 12, 2023

Matt has been making appearances in several of Taylor’s shows during the Eras tour
American singer Taylor Swift was seen cosying up with Matt Healy from The 1975 as they held hands and shared a kiss. This appearance comes after her breakup with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor and Matt spent a night out in New York at Casa Cipriani with the former’s close friend and music producer Jack Antonoff and his fiance Margaret Qualley. A source told Page Six that the two were seated in the lounge with security around them.

They further added that the couple could be seen cuddling and being very affectionate towards each other. Initial rumours of their romance started earlier this month following the shocking news of Taylor’s split with Joe.

Matt has been making appearances in several of Taylor’s shows during the Eras tour.

Taylor looked stunning in a love yellow dress with her hair tied back in a bun meanwhile Healy donned an all-black ensemble with sunglasses. The source also claimed that all four were actually attending a banquet at the venue.

Only a few days earlier Healy was seen passionately dancing during Taylor’s show, with a fan capturing the singer showing off his moves to the song Shake It Off.

