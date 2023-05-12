 
Friday May 12, 2023
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday featured Ed Sheeran going country as he sang his new single Life Goes On with Luke Comb. The duet version of the song was released following the show.

The British singer’s duet performance came right after Luke Combs delighted the crowd with the performance of his hit song Love You Anyway, which belongs to his album Gettin’ Old.

As the camera turned to Sheeran, who played his guitar and sang the acoustic rendition of new his single Life Goes On, which comes from his album Subtract, Combs joined in.

The Perfect hitmaker and Combs have been friends for five years and previously performed together when Sheeran joined the Beautiful Crazy performer on stage to sing Dive from his album Divide.

Combs has previously told The Bobby Bones Show that the pair first met at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Talking to Billboard, Sheeran recently shared his love for country music saying, "I talk about this to my wife [Cherry Seaborn] all the time. I would love to transition into country," said the 32-year-old

He added, "I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It's just like, brilliant songs."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards aired Thursday from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Prime Video exclusively streamed the awards live.

