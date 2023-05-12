 
Friday May 12, 2023
K-pop group New Jeans' Danielle to dub 'The Little Mermaid'

Friday May 12, 2023

The young idol has seen a major rise in fame since the debut of her group last year
The young idol has seen a major rise in fame since the debut of her group last year

K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle will be responsible for dubbing the voice of the main character Ariel for The Little Mermaid. The film is the live adaptation of the animated film which came out in 1989.

Walt Disney Company Korea made the announcement on May 12th, writing: 

“Danielle will take on the role of Ariel and showcase a new side of herself by dubbing and singing for [the film’s] original soundtrack. We expect that Danielle, who is similar in age with and whose cheerful image resembles that of Ariel in the film, will bring out the charm of teenage girl Ariel who is bubbly and full of curiosity.”

Disney Korea also revealed a teaser of the song Part of Your World which is on the film’s soundtrack and will be sung by Danielle.

The young idol has seen a major rise in fame since the debut of her group last year with the song Hype Boy. The track gained international and domestic attention and became viral on social media, birthing several trends.

Their comebacks like Ditto and OMG surpassed even their debut success, breaking several records, sweeping charts and claiming awards left and right. 

