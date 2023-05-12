Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court

Meghan Markle's ally and biographer, Omid Scobie, will testify in court in support of Prince Harry next week

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ally and biographer, Omid Scobie, will testify in court in support of the Duke of Sussex in his illegal information gathering case against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

According to The Daily Beast, Scobie, who co-wrote the Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, will take to the stand next week to testify on behalf of Prince Harry.

Court papers cited by the outlet reveal that Scobie is set to testify in Harry’s phone-hacking case against MGN by relaying his own experiences while interning at one of MGN’s papers.

“He (Scobie) will testify that when interning at the showbiz desk of MGN Sunday paper The People he was given a list of mobile telephone numbers and a verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique,” wrote Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes.

Sykes also claimed that Scobie “will say that he saw Piers Morgan being told that ‘the information had come from voicemails’, when he questioned a story about the singer Kylie Minogue.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry is currently taking two different tabloid publishers to court in the UK, and has accused them of illegally gathering information about him using phone hacking among other techniques.