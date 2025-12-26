King Charles breaks THIS royal rule to make his speech impactful

King Charles breaks royal tradition to make his speech impactful

King Charles did not hold back from using his Christmas Broadcast for a greater cause.

The monarch's pre-recorded speech from The Lady Chapel in Westminster Abbey was dubbed a message of "hope and reconciliation" in times of conflict across the globe.

Hugo Vickers told The Sun that the King seemingly left fans upset who were expecting a more personal Christmas message, just like the late Queen.

He said, "Well, it’s very much a speech about Christmas, about reconciliation, about remembering the veterans… and talking about his wish for general reconciliation. And it’s very much a message of hope in that respect."

Mr Hugo believes that the monarch made an emotional appeal to the world leaders and nations to think about peace.

The royal commentator highlighted, "Well, of course, he did speak very recently about his cancer, and so maybe he felt that, you know, enough had been said."

King Charles did not mention his royal visits made in 2025, nor did he provide any other personal information other than the video message he gave to update about his cancer treatment.

"You won’t get any updates about his own condition or anything to do with his family, which sometimes the Christmas message does include. I think, you know, maybe some people will be a bit disappointed that he didn’t, you know, reminisce a little bit about the year," Mr Hugo shared.