pakistan
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

CJP should have wished Imran Khan good luck for corruption of Rs60 billion: Nawaz Sharif

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Twitter
LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial should have wished Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘good luck with the stolen Rs60 billion from the nation”.

Sharif spoke for the first time since the arrest — and bail in all cases — of Khan and said on a light note that the chief justice should have also wished Mr Khan good luck in his remarks about the Rs60 billion corruption case related to Al-Qadir Trust/UK National Crime Agency (NCA) £140 million case.

Speaking briefly to media outside Stanhope House, Sharif said: “The chief justice of the Supreme Court said it was good to see Imran Khan but he could have said ‘good luck to you as you looted Rs60 billion from the nation.”

The three-time prime minister added: “The chief justice could have told Imran Khan good luck with your Rs60 billion.”

Nawaz Sharif remarked in reference to the Al-Qadir Trust/UK NCA case in which the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are alleged to have received kickbacks to the tune of billions of rupees obtained billions of rupees for legalising Rs50 billion linked to a property tycoon’ settlement with the UK authorities. The money was seized and returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency during the PTI government.

According to the deal, the money should have gone to the Pakistan government account but it was given to the tycoon for his settlement with the court.

Sharif has, on several occasions, called out CJP Bandial for forming benches and giving judgements in favour of Imran Khan, and has said they are “at the cost of the nation’s prosperity”.

He has also advised the CJP to openly join Imran Khan-led PTI.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz told the chief justice that he should be ready for a political reaction for going out of his way to support Imran Khan.

