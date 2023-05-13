King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy

King Charles slimmed-down monarchy is tipped to create trouble for the Royal Family.



The 74-year-old monarch, who has limited the number of working Royals in his reign, has increased the number of engagements per Royal Family member.

His Majesty currently has Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Duke and Duchess of Kent and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in his slimmed-down plan in addition to himself and Queen Consort Camilla.

Speaking about the forthcoming problems, royal editor Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair: "The current [working royals] have to be realistic about how much they can take on, and you know maybe the thousands of patronages and engagements that they carry out and have always done between them, is something that’s going to need to be redressed.

"You look at the Prince of Wales and the model that he’s adopted which is very much consolidating, and you wonder if perhaps there’s going to have to be an element of that for the wider Royal Family too."

This comes after Princess Royal herself admitted the pressure is massive with the change.

She told Adrienne Arsenault: "It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I have to say. I’m not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."