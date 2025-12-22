Inside Archie, Lilibet's surprise for grandpa King Charles

Prince Harry has been keeping a royal tradition alive in his Montecito home, which is helpful for little Archie and Lilibet to get to know about their roots.

For the unversed, it has always been reported that the royals gather in a room and open gifts on Christmas Eve and not on the main Christmas Day.

The Duke of Sussex shed light on how he celebrates the festive season with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two little ones in California.

He penned in his bombshell memoir Spare, "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain.

"We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

It is understood that the same ritual is now followed by Lilibet, which must be a delightful surprise for grandpa, King Charles, who is desperate to reunite with his grandkids.

There are reports that Archie and Lilibet will send warm greetings to the monarch via a phone call ahead of a possible reunion between the Sussexes and the royals in 2026.

It is important to note that King Charles held a small conversation with his son Harry at Clarence House in September 2025, which was seen as a major step towards future reconciliation.