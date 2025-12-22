Princess Kate receives heartwarming message for honourable gesture

Kate Middleton was delighted by the sheer appreciation and praise sent her way following a major accomplishment earlier this month.

The Princess of Wales, who held her fifth carol service concert at Westminster Abbey, received a message from British singer Katie Melua for had her first performance at the event.

Kensington Palace shared a video of the performance along with the 41-year-old singer as she penned a thoughtful note for the future Queen.

“What an honour it was to sing at The Princess of Wales’ ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at @westminsterabbeylondon,” the message read, noting that the full service will be aired on Christmas Eve.

“It was my first time performing ‘White Christmas’, thank you to Simon Haw for the brilliant new arrangement,” she continued. “And thank you to the Princess of Wales for having me, it was unbelievably special to be a part of it.

The singer had performed the cover of the festive song introduced by Bing Crosby. The lyrics of the song aptly went with the theme as it called for finding and celebrating joy in togetherness despite the trouble and turmoil.

Apart from Katie, there were other big names who performed for the 1600 guests attending the service including recitals from Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor - and a Bible reading from the pulpit by Prince William.

For the event, Katie had even undergone a hair transformation, showing off her blonde locks twisted in a neat bun. She wore a long white dress with a matching fur coat and burgundy boats.

The theme of the annual event this year revolved around “love in all its forms”.

The Princess had stressed in her message to the guests that “the time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others”.