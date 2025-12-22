King Charles receives plea to make urgent change after tragic event

Palace aides rush to make adjustments before Christmas 2025 following crucial calls

Palace aides are reportedly diving into action as they are forced to make last-minute changes before releasing an important message from King Charles.

The monarch, who is expected to address the public in a Christmas broadcast as per annual tradition, had received a devastating news of the attacks on Bondi Beach in Australia, for which he was left “appalled and saddened”.

Christmas speech made by the monarch is usually written and pre-recorded before the big day. However, as the attacks in Australia emerged, royal experts have suggested that the lack of mention of the incident, in the country he is also the Head of State for, would reflect badly.

“To remain relevant the King’s festive set-piece has to be responsive to outside events, however awful, that unfurl on the eve of the holiday season,” Sky News Australia correspondent, Tessa Dunlop, remarked.

She explained that since Charles is “well positioned to show leadership in Australia’s hour of darkness”, a Christmas broadcast from a king would “provide balm” to the victims and their families.

The royal author noted that the King has established himself as a “defender of all faiths” so he must try to maintain that.

Although, the King has shown swift action is releasing a statement expressing his thoughts whenever tragedy had struck in one of his states of nations in the commonwealth. It was also no different this time.