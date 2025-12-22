King Charles protects monarchy with secret strategy for Andrew: report

The royal family is making more careful approach to deal with Andrew crisis amid backlash and threats.

King Charles has reportedly taken strategic steps to protect the monarchy amid shifting public sentiments.

The ex-prince is being forced into staged solo photoshoots as part of a deal with the monarch, according to a new report.

He has been "totally shunned" by the monarchy. The 65-year-old is being trotted out to look lonely at key royal dates.

It emerges after Andrew's latest solo appearance for 'lonely' horseriding trips. It's a part of an "alleged secret public strategy by The Firm," according to a new report.

"It seems they are punishing him for his seedy scandal to save face amid growing backlash. But in reality, he has signed up to these in agreement with Charles and senior royals," a royal insider told RadarOnline.

The sources went on: "In exchange, he will get an allowance and a home for the rest of his life – as long as he keeps his mouth shut and looks sad about being exiled."

The insider even explained how his life "outside" of the royal fold will be, saying: "He will still quietly get security, a luxury roof over his head and money – as long as he does what Charles says."

The decision was made to avoid future tension as there was a fear that Andrew would "go rogue" by writing a memoir or doing a tell-all TV chat like Harry and Meghan.

But, this is highly unlikely as he knows he is reportedly onto a good deal with the monarch. The monarch makes all his efforts to protect the reputation of the institution.

Andrew was absent from the royal family's recent annual pre-Christmas lunch as his daughters were welcomed by King Charles

The move reveals underlines the disgraced former Duke of York's deepening isolation while the rest of the family gathered at Buckingham Palace.