King’s Foundation next on crisis list after Archewell update: ‘misleading’

King Charles is facing new trouble as a key member of his team lied about an important matter, putting the reputation of his life’s work at risk.

An education specialist, who had received a number of accolades and was given ‘damehood’ at Buckingham Palace in 2023, was found to have forged details about her doctorate qualification.

The chair of King’s Foundation, Dame Ann Limb, was recently nominated for a life peerage by Labour, had been using ‘Dr’ when she never finished the relevant degree despite this appearing on her since-corrected CV.

“To be completely upfront and honest about it, I never completed my PhD at Liverpool University,” she told The Sunday Times. She explained that she used her Doctor title because she had been conferred with honorary PhDs by other institutions.

“Perhaps my own website is not very helpful, I don’t pay a lot of attention to it, but if there’s anything misleading... on that I’m very happy to correct [it].”

The 72-year-old has been contacted for comment by several media outlets. Meanwhile, the King’s Foundation declined to comment to BBC.

The news comes just a day after major financial crisis were revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity foundation, Archewell, which had undergone a major structure change.

For the year 2025, the Archewell charity recorded net loss of $2.5 million and three of the employees were let go due to financial constraints.

Last week, the couple had rebranded it as Archewell Philanthropies to “expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family”.

A spokesperson for the couple noted that the year-to-year fluctuations are “expected and responsible” in philanthropy.

“The $2.5million in-year difference simply reflects the Foundation drawing on existing reserves to fund impact, rather than stockpiling funds,” they stated. “This was an intentional, missing-aligned decision demonstrating Archewell’s commitment to putting dollars to work in the world and maximising social return on past fundraising efforts.”