James Middleton makes comment on Kate, Pippa amid 'conflict' talks

Princess Kate's brother James gave rare insight into the Middletons 'close' family dynamics after 'conflict' talks.

The future Queen Catherine and her sister Pippa Middleton recently sparked rumours of growing differences after she skipped the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas Carol Service.

Amid the speculations, James talked about the bond he has with his sisters during an interview with Hello! Magazine.

He shared, "I think we’re really fortunate to be a very close family. We get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity."

The dog lover said that they take advice from each other, especially as parents, because this time of the year comes with "coughs, colds and sniffles."

"They’re definitely at the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice. And equally, they know that I’m on the end of the phone if they need a bit of advice on managing their dogs," the 38-year-old said.

It is important to note that these remarks came after fans claimed that "something is up" between Kate and Pippa.

Pippa never skipped Catherine's carol service event, but this year, apart from her, the whole Middleton clan joined the royal gathering.

Reports revealed at the time that she was in the Middle East as she photographed attending an F1 event.

A social media user alleged, "They haven’t been on speaking terms in a loooong time!"