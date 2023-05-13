 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Netflix announces sequel to horror film 'The Platform'

'The Platform' is a Spanish language film 

Netflix original movie The platform will be getting a sequel as confirmed by the OTT giant itself.

The Platform is a horror Spanish film having a twisted plot. The story revolves around a vertical prison where the food travels from the top elevator to the bottom leaving the prisoners imprisoned on the lower floors with the leftover food.

Netflix, through its Twitter handle, shared the exciting news with the viewers. The Platform 2 is coming to amuse the audience with a brand new cast.

This time the horror film will feature Hoik Keuchkerian from the Night Manager and Tin & Tina’s Milena Smit.

So far, no official release date has been announced, but the production of The Platform 2 has kick started which means that the film is expected to release very soon.

As soon as the news of the sequel came out, fans immediately rushed towards the comment section to express their feelings. “Part one was great! Looking forward to the sequel! However, I won’t watch it nearly as stoned as I was when watching part one”, wrote one fan.

Another fan commented: “This is the movie I've been waiting for. In my opinion, the platform can even become a series and has many stories to present!"

As per Pinkvilla, there some fans who felt disappointed hearing about The Platform sequel. “The ending was SOOO BAD I don't even know if I want to watch a sequel,” commented a social media user. 

