Taylor Swift ‘enjoying’ her time with Matty Healy amid dating rumours

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to fuel their dating rumours as they get cosy in their latest outing.



According to an insider that told Entertainment Tonight, the Anti-Hero singer is “enjoying her time with Matty.”

The source added, “Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history, so there’s a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement.”

While neither of the two have confirmed nor denied their romance, the pair has been spotted in multiple outings that suggest the two are together.

In April, news reports emerged that the Lavender Haze singer and her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have parted ways after six years of dating.

Shortly after the breakup, reports came in suggesting that Swift and 1975 frontman are in their “early days of dating,” per source cited by the Sun. The source also added that the two are “madly in love.”

Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras Tour since mid-March. Shortly after the rumoured romance surfaced, during her Tennessee leg of the tour, Healy was spotted in the VIP tent the very next day of his own show in Philippines.

On the second day, Healy performed with Swift’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, on her Eras Tour. Moreover, the next day, the two were the spotted heading to the Lover singer’s New York condo after her third Nashville show, late night.

The Blank Space hitmaker was briefly linked to in 2014 and has been good friends with him for years. ET previously reported that recently their mutual collaborator and music producer, Jack Antonoff, “reconnected them.”

Moreover, on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, Swift was spotted holding hands with Healy on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at New York City’s members-only Casa Cipriani hotel.