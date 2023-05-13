Jack Harlow reflects on working with late Lance Reddick: ‘absolute pleasure’

Jack Harlow has recently recalled his working experience with the late Lance Reddick before his death.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of White Men Can’t Jump, Harlow revealed that it “was an absolute pleasure to be around the late actor”.

“I got about two days on set with Lance and he was an absolute pleasure to be around,” said First Class rapper

Harlow continued, “I’m so glad you brought the legend up. Rest in peace to Lance.”

The John Wick actor died at the age 60 “from natural causes” in March, as the news was shared by his publicist Mia Hansen at the time

Elsewhere in the interview, Harlow shared that this is his first time acting for the screen and he “felt good”.

“It makes me hungry; I want more. I want to keep going, you know…” stated the rapper turned actor.

Harlow added, “It's just a taste, and it was great, but I'm excited to keep moving.”

Meanwhile, White Men Can’t Jump will available on Hulu on May 19.