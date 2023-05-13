 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Web Desk

Matt Healy opens for Taylor Swift once again amid dating rumors

Saturday May 13, 2023

Healy’s appearance comes a day after he and Taylor were seen reportedly kissing
Lead vocalist of the band The 1975 Matt Healy opened a show in Philly for Taylor Swift amidst rumours that they are dating. After his performance, he was spotted hanging out with actress and Taylor’s close friend Blake Lively in the audience.

The Nashville native arrived in Philly for three shows scheduled at the Lincoln Financial Field. Another person was visible next to Lively and Healy in the crowd who many fans think was Sabrina Carpenter.

The fan who shared the video showing Healy also added that Lively was there with her three children James, Inez and Betty who she had with her husband and actor Ryan Renolds.

The names of the three children were used by Taylor in her three songs Cardigan, Betty and August in which each track gives the perspective of one person in a love triangle. She also used James’ voice in her song Gorgeous from Reputation.

According to fans, Taylor gave a shoutout to the children and Lively before performing the song Betty.

Healy’s appearance comes a day after he and Taylor were seen reportedly kissing and holding hands while on a double date with Taylor’s close friend and music producer Jack Antonoff and his fiance Margaret Qualley.

