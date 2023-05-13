 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family

Saturday May 13, 2023

In an interview with Fox News Digital, he claimed: “Its always family first”
Music industry legend Keith Urban discusses how he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman find a balance between their family life and their careers. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he claimed: “It's always family first.”

He added: “It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance.”

He did admit that their process isn’t the best and that while they have never achieved a perfect balance, they still give it their best. “It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track.”

He previously revealed to Woman's Day the secret of keeping his marriage alive, using the metaphor of tending to it like a garden. “I do the same things I did at the beginning when we started dating.”

He continued: “It's tending to the garden. If you don't do the work, the garden starts to grow over, and then you complain that the garden is not very interesting and you look for another garden. I maintain this garden.”

“Nicole is also my best friend. I've never had anyone on the planet who knows me as well as she does,” he added. 

