pakistan
Saturday May 13, 2023
BISEP announces schedule for postponed board exams

Students attempt exams at a centre in Peshawar. — APP/File
As the situation in the country stabilises after days of violent protests, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) Saturday announced new dates for postponed exams.

The exams, which were postponed earlier, will now be held on May 19-23, the board said in a statement.

According to the new schedule, the exam for 10th-grade mathematics will be held on May 19, 9th-grade mathematics on May 20, 10th-grade chemistry on May 22, and 9th-grade mathematics on May 23.

The rest of the exams, including biology and Pakistan studies, will be held as per schedule, it added.

Meanwhile, all government and private educational institutions will reopen from tomorrow (Monday).

PTI workers had launched violent protests across Pakistan earlier this week after party chairman Imran Khan was arrested on May 9. Several people were killed in the protests, while infrastructure in some cities was damaged.

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments called in the army to deal with the situation, exams were postponed and educational institutions were closed.

The situation started stabilising following the release of the PTI chief after a court order. 

