BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST

K-pop band BTS has swept the global iTunes charts with their new OST named The Planet for the 3D animated movie Bastions. They released the song on May 12th as a part of the movie’s soundtrack.

Almost immediately after the release of the track, the song claimed the top section of the iTunes charts all across the world. By May 13th, it had already stolen the No. 1 spot in around 67 regions which include France, Australia as well as the United States.

The movie, which follows a group of superheroes as they attempt to battle climate change, will be premiering on SBS on May 14th.

Fans were taken aback when it was announced that the group would be releasing a project as a group since they have been on a hiatus for a while. The members are currently focusing on solo activities with Jin releasing his song The Astronaut before enlisting in the military, J-Hope with On The Street, Suga with D-Day, RM with Indigo and finally Jimin with Face.

Another one of the members, J-Hope also recently enlisted in the military after the release of the track On The Street.