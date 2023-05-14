 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’
Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’

Experts have branded Meghan Markle too fame-hungry’ like she’s a ‘reality star or a politician’.

Ex-Page Six icon, I'm A Celeb star Nicola McLean, issued these claims and admissions about Meghan Markle’s motivations.

In an interview with the Daily Star McLean said, “I think Meghan could've changed the world, with racism, institutionalized racism, she could have flown the flag so well but instead, it hasn't materialised like that because she has gone about it in a fame-hungry way, as if they were a reality star or a politician.”

“She should have been like Michelle Obama and done some real good for everybody and herself. but the way they've gone about it really hard to defend them because they've behaved so bizarrely.”

“By saying they want to leave the royal family because they want to leave the limelight, it's not honest, because they've done books and a Netflix series. they should have been honest and said 'I don't feel safe, and we have been treated appallingly by my family, and my wife's mental health is more important'.”

“And say 'We will be doing a book, Netflix, etc,' then people would be like 'Right, fair play' but it is the way they said they've left for privacy and then they're more in the public eye than anyone in the royal family.”

“But yes they were treated appallingly, and of course, the country was racist towards Meghan. If anyone tells me she wasn't treated badly because she wasn't white, they're lying, and if you can't see racism it's because you've never experienced it or you're not intelligent enough to educate yourself about it.”

“"I am more team Meghan and Harry but I do feel like it's such a shame they didn't go about it savvier.”

More From Royals:

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child? video

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child?
Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?

Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?
Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo video

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'
William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years video

William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years
King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?

King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?
Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?
Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?
King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box
Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig? video

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?
Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo

Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo