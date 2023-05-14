Enrique Iglesias withdraws from Tecate Emblema festival with pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias withdraws from Tecate Emblema with pneumonia

Singer Enrique Iglesias has pulled out of the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City due to pneumonia, as doctors have ordered him to rest.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, Iglesias expressed his sadness at having to cancel the show.

Addressing this followers the Bailamos singer wrote:“Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México,” reads the statement in Spanish shared on Iglesias’s social media. “I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane.”

Organizers announced that a group of artists, including Danna Paola and members of the "90's Pop Tour" group, would take over in Iglesias's absence.

The rest of the lineup, including The Chainsmokers headlining the first night and Robbie Williams and KYGO headlining the second day, remains unchanged.

Other artists that will be featured at the festival include One Republic, Melanie C, Belinda, Niki, Pabllo Vittar, The Driver Era and Alizzz, Black Eyed Peas, Bizarrap, Camilo, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, Emilia, Lasso and Moenia.



