 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton to sabotage truce with Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Prince Harry seemed to have gotten the cold shoulder at the Coronation of his father, King Charles, like many royal experts predicted.

The monarch has officially been crowned and Prince William, as next-in-line to the throne, had a prominent role in the historic royal ceremony.

According to the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, a friend of the prince’s has said, “It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account.”

Royal expert, Daniela Elser predicted in her column for News.com.au that “William and Kate’s antipathy towards Harry could kneecap any chances of any wider royal olive branches being extended westwards.”

She added that if the “Waleses want the Sussexes to remain ‘the further away the better,’ then thus it shall be.”

Elser also noted given Harry’s brief visit during the Coronation may have also escalated the situation a bit more. The Duke reportedly stayed in London for merely 28 hours for his London trip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to sabotage truce with Prince Harry?
Prince William and Kate Middleton to sabotage truce with Prince Harry?

“Whatever hope there might have been for something, anything to change in the current London-Montecito deadlock would seem to have evaporated right about the time Harry’s flight was wheels up and the King and Queen were celebrating back at the Palace with bubbles and a Valium chaser.”

She surmised that no matter the weight of the event, the “coronation did not change anything.”

However, she did add that the “eternal pacifist” Charles will one day want this mess “sorted and will want to come to find some sort of peace with Harry, no matter how much William might stomp his feet.”

But, in the meantime, “William and Kate would seem to hold a lot of the royal cards and Harry is looking more and more like a busted flush.”

More From Royals:

Millions react to King Charles, Prince William, Prince George official portrait video

Millions react to King Charles, Prince William, Prince George official portrait
Princess Charlotte embodies ‘maturity’ and ‘composure of the Queen’ video

Princess Charlotte embodies ‘maturity’ and ‘composure of the Queen’
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘added to his ‘miles rewards programs’ points video

Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘added to his ‘miles rewards programs’ points
Prince William’s plans for his ‘modern’ coronation laid bare video

Prince William’s plans for his ‘modern’ coronation laid bare
Prince Harry in a ‘barricade population: two’ with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry in a ‘barricade population: two’ with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s Coronation outfit was ‘underwhelming’ for the occasion video

Kate Middleton’s Coronation outfit was ‘underwhelming’ for the occasion

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child? video

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child?
Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?

Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?
Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’
Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo video

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'