Prince Harry seemed to have gotten the cold shoulder at the Coronation of his father, King Charles, like many royal experts predicted.



The monarch has officially been crowned and Prince William, as next-in-line to the throne, had a prominent role in the historic royal ceremony.

According to the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, a friend of the prince’s has said, “It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account.”

Royal expert, Daniela Elser predicted in her column for News.com.au that “William and Kate’s antipathy towards Harry could kneecap any chances of any wider royal olive branches being extended westwards.”

She added that if the “Waleses want the Sussexes to remain ‘the further away the better,’ then thus it shall be.”

Elser also noted given Harry’s brief visit during the Coronation may have also escalated the situation a bit more. The Duke reportedly stayed in London for merely 28 hours for his London trip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to sabotage truce with Prince Harry?

“Whatever hope there might have been for something, anything to change in the current London-Montecito deadlock would seem to have evaporated right about the time Harry’s flight was wheels up and the King and Queen were celebrating back at the Palace with bubbles and a Valium chaser.”

She surmised that no matter the weight of the event, the “coronation did not change anything.”

However, she did add that the “eternal pacifist” Charles will one day want this mess “sorted and will want to come to find some sort of peace with Harry, no matter how much William might stomp his feet.”

But, in the meantime, “William and Kate would seem to hold a lot of the royal cards and Harry is looking more and more like a busted flush.”