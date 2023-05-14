Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with exciting news after music video

Prince William and his charming wife Kate Middleton have delighted fans with an exciting news after sharing Prince Louis mom's stunning piano video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have given an update regarding the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The representatives for the royal couple - in an update shared to The Earthshot Prize's official Twitter account - teased the unveiling of the 2023 host city. "you tomorrow," with each word taking up its own answer box.

Royal fans were quick to respond to the announcement, with one commented: "Omg finally!!! I can't wait to find out."

Another tweeted: "New Zealand or Australia are my guesses!"

"Now that's funny! Looking forward to another great one!" wrote the third one.

While another chimed in: "This news, plus two engagements for Catherine next week, and William at the FA Cup final tonight. Pinch me!!!!"



The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme, which is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world. Five

In 2021, the star-studded inaugural ceremony kicked off at London's Alexandra Palace, whilst in 2022, the ceremony took place across the pond in Boston, where William took to the stage after a variety of celebrities and famous faces presented the prestigious awards to five winners from across the globe.

It comes after Princess Kate, who previously displayed her musical talents during a 2021 Christmas carol concert, made a surprise appearance on Eurovision Song Contest, playing the piano.