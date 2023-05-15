Saif Ali Khan to stand trial for 2012 assault case

Saif Ali Khan and friends face trial for allegedly assaulting South African businessman back in 2012

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and two companions allegedly attacked a South African businessman and his father-in-law at a restaurant in 2012, and are now facing trial.

The businessman filed charges against Saif and his friends Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi for alleged assault, and their trial is scheduled to commence next month.

In connection with the brawl that occurred at the Wasabi restaurant in Mumbai's Taj Hotel on February 22, 2012, Saif, Shakeel, and Bilal have been charged under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Dil Chahta Hai alum was hanging out with a group of pals that included his now wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora along with Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak among others.

The NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma alleges that when he complained about the racket the actor’s group was creating, Saif and two male friends not only threatened him but the Omkara actor also punched his nose and fractured it. Sharma also claims that Saif’s two friends hit his father-n-law Raman Patel.

However, Saif has denied the claims of the businessman and said that Sharma made offensive remarks and used profanity against his female pals which led to the hubbub.

The charge-sheet was filed by the police on December 21, 2012 and the trial for the assault case will begin June 15th which is the next date of hearing.