Sunday May 14, 2023
Sweden celebrates as Loreen wins Eurovision song contest

Sweden celebrated on Sunday after singer Loreen made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest, the seventh of her country after ABBA won first nearly 50 years back.

Loreen defeated 25 competitors in the finale of the world´s biggest live music event.

Britain hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

The 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Lorine Talhaoui, is the first woman to win the eccentric, much-loved competition twice and only the second person to do so after Johnny Logan for Ireland in the 1980s.

She had also won the competition in 2012.

Later, talking to reporters, she said that her victory with dance-pop track, "Tattoo", felt "surreal" and "so beautiful", and had left her "seriously overwhelmed".

She further said "It feels wonderful."

Earlier, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance with her cameo in the song contest playing the piano -- and also gave a live performance.


