 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blac Chyna says her 'crazy fillers' on face were not 'worth it'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Blac Chyna is touching upon her filler days on social media.

The star, who just rang in her 35th birthday, turned to her Instagram on Friday to comment on her previously 'crazy' photos,

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said: “I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy,” she said in an Instagram video Friday.

“That first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler,” she went on, referencing the photos she had shared pre-transformation.

“I look so much better,” she said of her current look before telling her followers that getting filler wasn’t “worth it.”

“Ladies, that ain’t the wave,” she noted, before telling them to “look at [her] lips,” which had reduced dramatically in size.

“Thank God. I love you guys. Please don’t even do the filler, it is not even worth it. It is not worth it,” she concluded.

journey, which started with her removing her facial fillers and undergoing surgery to reduce her breasts and butt.

This comes after Chyna discussed her journey with fillers and plastic surgery back in March.

“I’m actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough,” she said.

“I ain’t even worried about no stinging, I just want it out,” Chyna noted.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV

Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV
Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White, files for divorce

Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White, files for divorce
Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney
Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig

Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig
Kanye West's fortunes favour him on Yeezy 2023 sale?

Kanye West's fortunes favour him on Yeezy 2023 sale?
Hailey Bieber reveals why she and Justin Bieber have no child

Hailey Bieber reveals why she and Justin Bieber have no child

BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners

BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

Blackpink’s agency releases pre-debut track for new girl group

Blackpink’s agency releases pre-debut track for new girl group
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day

John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day
K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV

K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV
BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts