CJP Umar Ata Bandial asks govt, PTI to resume talks

(L-R) Justice Munib Akhtar, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday asked the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resume talks again.



The CJP passed the remark while heading a three-member bench, comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar. The bench was hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea to revisit the April 4 order that had made it liable on the electoral body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

On April 4, the same bench ruled the ECP's decision to hold elections in Punjab on October 8 instead of April 30 was “illegal”, ordering the electoral watchdog to hold polls in Punjab on May 14.



However, the election organising authority, instead of complying with the order, moved the top court to review its directives.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing, the court issued notices to the respondents in the case, including the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate generals of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CJP then asked the parties to give arguments on the admissibility of the plea, inquiring how long would it take the ECP to complete its contentions.

Responding to the inquiry, electoral body's lawyer said that he will take two to three days.

After this, PTI's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar walked to the rostrum and said, "the Constitution has been murdered". He said that a faction of the country's population comprising 100 million has been deprived of representation.

The CJP censured the authorities for not complying with the judicial orders to hold the polls on the deadline.

"There is a 90 day period [for conducting elections] according to the Constitution. If there was the order for holding polls on May 14 then it should have been implemented," CJP Bandial remarked while ordering the authorities to satisfy the court about their conduct.

There are "mature political parties" on both sides, the top judge observed while adjourning the hearing till Tuesday (May 23).

The plea

In the 14-page petition, the ECP had asked the apex court to review its decision as the judiciary “doesn’t have the authority to give the date of elections”.



“Such powers exist elsewhere under the Constitution but certainly not lie in a Court of law,” the ECP had said, citing various legalities and reasons behind its statement.

The electoral body accused the apex court of disregarding its constitutional jurisdiction, emphasising that it assumed upon itself the role of a public body in giving a date; "thus intervention by the court is necessitated to correct an error which has effectively changed the settled constitutional jurisprudence of the country".

The election controversy

In a bid to ensure elections on the prescribed date, the three-member bench of the Supreme Court on April 14 ordered the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to allocate and release Rs21 billion from the funds held with it to the ECP.

On April 18, the ECP informed the top court that it had not yet received Rs21 billion required for holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

CJP Bandial, on April 20, had remarked that the apex court could make some room and change the date of elections if all the political parties evolve a consensus. Later, the top court clarified that negotiations between the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to end the political deadlock on the general election's timeframe were initiated in a volunteer capacity and that the top court did not issue any direction in this regard.

In a three-page verdict of the April 27 proceedings of the Punjab election delay case, the Supreme Court said its April 4 verdict directing the ECP to hold Punjab polls on May 14 “remained unchanged”.

However, despite multiple rounds of negotiations, both sides could not develop a consensus on the matter and on May 3, the PTI submitted a report to the top court on negotiations with the PDM-led government, requesting the apex court to ensure implementation of its April 4 judgement regarding holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that in line with the directions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved in January to force the ruling coalition to hold snap polls. However, the federal government has consistently maintained that elections will be held in October or November this year.

The electoral authority had postponed the Punjab polls to October, which the PTI had challenged. The Supreme Court, in an April 4 order, declared the ECP’s decision to be unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio and of no legal effect.

