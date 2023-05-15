Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Renowned intellectual, teacher, and playwright Shoaib Hashmi. — London School of Economics

LAHORE: Renowned intellectual, teacher and playwright Shoaib Hashmi passed away on Monday after a long illness, his son confirmed to Geo News.

The theatre legend had written multiple shows for state broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) including Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp, Taal Matol. He had also taught at the Government College Lahore (GCL).

His illustrious academic background includes a master’s in economics from the GCL and an MSc degree from the prestigious London School of Economics.

To hone his flair for performing arts, he also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London. Hashmi was the recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the coveted President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

It should be noted that Hashmi was the son-in-law of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and the husband of Salima Hashmi.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Hashmi, with his garrulous excursions that oozed with humour, invariably drew the attention of anyone within the audible radius.

Among some most striking aspects of his persona, his down-to-earth, warm and simplistic conduct stand out the most; however, the diverse traits that he manifests through the media are his hallmark.



Hashmi — despite being an excellent teacher and mentor — will most likely be remembered for his avant-garde humorous productions for television before the 1990s and the columns he wrote for The News and the Gulf News.

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over Hashmi's demise

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of Hashmi.

The prime minister sympathised with Muneeza Hashmi, Saleema Hashmi and other members of the family.

PM Shehbaz said that late Hashmi had made a remarkable contribution to the golden era of PTV and also introduced new dynamics in the comic programmes.

Moreover, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed sorrow over Hashmi's death.

In a condolence message, the minister paid tribute to Hashmi saying that his services for the showbiz industry, including the teaching profession will always be remembered.