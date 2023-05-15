 
Monday May 15, 2023
Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Tom Cruise reportedly has issues with Brad Pitt getting the main role in forthcoming sports movie which is being backed by Lewis Hamilton.

As per New Idea Magazine, the Mission: Impossible star is finding it hard to digest that his interest in action movies was overlooked by director Joseph Kosinski to cast the Babylon actor.

Previously, Pitt once confessed that he found working alongside Cruise a bit hard in The Interview with the Vampire while admitting that there was “underlying competition” between them.

“Over the years, they have steered clear of each other,” the insider told the publication. “A lot of people don’t realise this, but Brad and Tom competed for so many roles; it was actually ridiculous.”

“Their rivalry is one of the industry’s best-kept secrets,” the source shared of the two superstars before revealing Cruise’s feelings towards Pitt getting the new role in a racing movie.

“I can imagine Tom’s nose might be a bit out of joint over this,” the source said of Cruise, who make headlines every time he signs a movie by doing his own dangerous stunts.

“Brad is kind of stepping on his turf a little,” the insider said.

The forthcoming film, in which Pitt will play an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to mentor an up and coming driver, is being directed by Kosinski, the mind behind Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“No doubt that has ruffled a few feathers too,” the insider said.

Before concluding, the insider alluded that Brad Pitt’s close friends know about his rivalry with Tom Cruise which is why they ignore him at social settings.

“Most of his friends are only too aware of Brad’s feelings about Tom,” the insider said, “that’s why you’ll find his closest people, including Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen DeGeneres giving Tom a wide berth.”

