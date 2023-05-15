Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy

Jemima Kirke speaks out after her brother-in-law, Penn Badgley, urged an end to on-screen intimacy.

In a new interview with GQ, the Girls star shared her two cents on Penn’s stance on filming intimate scenes.

“I’m not saying I agree with it. But I do understand,” said the 38-year-old.

The actress continued, “I’ve never dated an actor but I’d imagine it would be difficult to see or know that your spouse is being physical with someone else.”

“But it’s probably just as hard to know they’re playing a character who’s falling madly in love with another character,” stated Jemima.

Earlier in February, Penn, the star of the Netflix thriller series You, opened up that the “reduction of intimate scenes in the show’s recent season” was because of his “direct request”.

Speaking on Podcrushed, Penn, who has been married to Domino Kirke since 2017, commented, “Fidelity, in every relationship, and especially my marriage, is important to me.”

Jemima believed that the actors’ desires to be more careful with intimate scenes might “go further” with the passage of time.

However, she remarked, “That’s not to say I will partake in that view of things.”

“Because to be honest it’s never really happened to me. I’ve never done a love scene and come home and not loved, or been as attracted to my spouse,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jemima also weighed in on the intimate scenes in a post – #MeToo era.

“We thought that by being less precious about our bodies, and by not thinking of them as something to hide or protect against the male gaze, that was our version of feminism at the time. I liked it, I agreed with it. It was not in line with what #MeToo became. It didn’t really catch on,” she added.