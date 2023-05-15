 
Monday May 15, 2023
K-pop group G-Idle crosses 1.1 million stock pre-orders with new album

They have been receiving significant attention since their debut for singing about bold and taboo concepts
K-pop band G-Idle has crossed 1.1 million pre-order stock with their new comeback I Feel. Their agency Cube Entertainment announced the news on May 15th.

This number is the group’s highest in terms of stock pre-orders, breaking their personal record. Stock pre-orders are the number of albums that end up getting produced before its official release.

The amount is estimated through a variety of factors, including the number of albums that fans ended up pre-ordering. I Feel will be the group’s sixth mini album and it will be dropping on May 15th along with its title track Queencard.

They also just released their pre-release track Allergy which has the energy of a movie from the 2000s with a dark twist. They have been receiving significant attention since their debut for singing about bold and taboo concepts not often brought to light in South Korea.

Their first song to go up in popularity was Tomboy which made news because of its bold chorus and its concept, which turned away from the overtly feminine image often pinned on female idols.

Their second track to make waves was Nxde which called out the objectification of female idols and took inspiration from the life of Marilyn Monroe. 

