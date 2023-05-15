 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles warned over his plan to 'slim down monarchy'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

King Charles warned over his plan to slim down monarchy

King Charles III has been waned that his desire to slim down monarchy would leave the royals overstretched and unable to fulfil all of their duties.

A royal commentator has suggested the newly crowned to revisit his plans before sliming down the monarchy.

Fitzwilliams told GB News: "I think one of the problems - and this is something that King Charles is going to have to deal with - as we saw in the first set of photographs released after the highly successful coronation weekend, there were 12 working members of the royal family, of which only four were below the age of 70."

Sharing his thoughts on the issue, He said that it would be another decade before Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Charlotte, or Louis were ready to start helping with the work load.

"Of course George and Charlotte and Louis played a role of one sort or another in the different days in the during the coronation weekend, " he said.

"I mean it was wonderful to see George as a page of honour, but it is obviously going to be a long time before any of them are able to participate in royal engagements actively.'

The expert added: "And this does mean that, firstly, The Waleses are the future of the monarchy, there's absolutely no doubt about it."

"But secondly, who's going to take up all these hundreds of patronages at the moment which are at the moment vacant?"

Fitzwilliams' comments echoed similar remarks made by Princess Anne in an interview to Canadian TV shortly before the Coronation.

The Princess Royal told CBC News that the Royal Family had already "slimmed-down" in recent decades and that it would be hard to cut it any further.

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton screamed 'look at me' with 'Hollywood style' coronation clip video

Prince William, Kate Middleton screamed 'look at me' with 'Hollywood style' coronation clip
Meghan Markle felt 'dazzled' as she 'played catch up' with Harry during date night video

Meghan Markle felt 'dazzled' as she 'played catch up' with Harry during date night
Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?
King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?

King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?
Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’ video

Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’
Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’ video

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’
Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales
Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?

Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs
Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’ video

Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’
King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed

King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed
Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’

Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’