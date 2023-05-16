Addison Timlin calls single parenthood: 'So Hard'

Addison Timlin opened up about single parenthood on Mother's Day, days after filing for divorce from Jeremy Allen White.

The mon-of-two penned the post on Instagram, adding that she was caught unguarded by a '** hard,' 'exhausting,' and 'lonely' single mother's life.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so *** hard. It is all out covered in ** crying on the floor, kicking you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things," she wrote.

She continued, "It can be exhausting, but more than anything, it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens, and you have to tell yourself "don't forget this" because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful. But just like everything with motherhood, the lows are demolished by the staggering heights."

However, the Afterschool star added that motherhood was 'peaceful' and 'so deeply in love' despite the challenges.

'Im feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children; being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted, and being theirs is just the luckiest, most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," Addison added.