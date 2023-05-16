Megan Fox never fan of her body, talks about body dysmorphia

Megan Fox is not comfortable with her skin, as she battles body dysmorphia.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," the diva told Sports Illustrated.

"There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever," she noted, before adding that she is on a "never-ending" "journey" to love herself," the Transformers star added.

The Jennifer's Body star said she is judgemental of her image and has harbored an "obsession" with her body since childhood.

However, the 37-year-old quickly explains that her upbringing did not cause her obsession.

"it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged," the actor clarified.

Earlier, the Oak Ridge native also reflected on having a "lot of deep insecurities."

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she added.