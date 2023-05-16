 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Hailey Bieber 'cries all the time' in desire to have kids with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is touching upon her desire to expand family with husband Justin Bieber.

Speaking to Sunday Times, the supermodel admits she wants to have a 'company' of little kids with her singer husband.

"I literally cry about this all the time," Bieber, 26, said, while laughing.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Hailey then went on to speak up about her mini stroke in March 2022.  

"The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet," she said. "I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions."

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life," Bieber added. "Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."

