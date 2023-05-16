King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation

Britain’s King Charles has dealt a major blow days after his historic coronation last weekend.



According to a report by Hello, the monarch’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has stepped down after 19 years of service to the royal family.

According to the publication, the private secretary of the King or Queen is considered the most important member of the Royal Household.

He is responsible for supporting the monarch in his duties as Head of State.

Sir Edward joined Buckingham Palace in 2004 and served late Queen Elizabeth as her private secretary from 2017 until her death.

He then served King Charles as joint private secretary alongside Sir Clive Alderton — who will continue in the role alone.

In his remarks following resignation, King Charles close aide Sir Edward said: "I am honoured to have served two sovereigns through historic times, and grateful for all the support and friendship of colleagues along the way.”

He further said, "I am deeply touched by their kind words and tributes as I venture beyond the Palace gates, but look forward to staying in close contact in years ahead."