Meghan Markle's 2026 predicted by psychic: New chapter will change everything

Meghan Markle may leave royal fans in surprise with her exit strategy in 2026, according to an expert.

A psychic has now predicted that the Duchess of Sussex could be taking a U-turn regarding her popular strategy to remain in the spotlight.

Athos Salome, who has been known as the "living Nostradamus", claimed Harry's wife will step back from the spotlight after professional pressures and intense public attention.

It is to mention here that Salome previously made predictions regarding Queen Elizabeth II's death and the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I foresee explosive revelations from former staff or estranged allies," Salome claimed in conversation with Tyla Magazine.

"Criticism will reach a boiling point - and Meghan, in response, will retreat from the spotlight throughout 2026," revealed the psychic.

Prince Archie and Princess' Lilibet's mother will face the "toughest test" when it comes to her public image, according to the prediction made by Salome.

Meghan's absence from the public life is anticipated to happen early on in 2026 - although he shared that it will be for specific period of time.

According to the expert, the Duchess will resurface towards the end of 2026 with a refreshed professional direction.

He added that he sees a shift away from lifestyle branding and wellness towards championing social causes instead - especially in girls' education and mental health.

He also predicts that Meghan will ultimately return to acting - but appearing in smaller-budget productions rather than major Hollywood blockbusters.

Salome revealed that he can see Meghan in "an independent film, directed by a renowned female filmmaker - possibly European or Iranian".

Meghan's 2025 ending with her professional life, especially with the release of two series of her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan", and the launch of her "As Ever" brand.