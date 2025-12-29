Princess Eugenie and Beatrice prove they’re kids, not controversy

Christmas at Sandringham rarely passes without scrutiny, but this year the spotlight fell squarely on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

After the York sisters made a rare joint appearance alongside senior royals at the festive church service, critics were quick to raise eyebrows just as quickly royal supporters rushed to their defence.

The sisters were photographed arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, blending seamlessly into the royal procession.

Eugenie smiling as she walked with husband Jack Brooksbank behind King Charles and Queen Camilla, while Beatrice followed shortly after with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, close behind the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their presence was no accident. Sources told Tyla that King Charles personally approved their invitations.

“Why should the daughters pay for their father’s mistakes?” one supporter wrote online, echoing a sentiment shared widely across social media.

Another supporter pointed out the uncomfortable reality of the sisters’ childhood, writing: “They were forced to call him ‘Uncle Jeffrey’.

Why blame them for Andrew and Fergie’s gross behaviour?”

Support also extended to King Charles himself, whose decision to include his nieces has been widely praised as both compassionate and calculated.

Writing for Royal Central, commentator Charlie Proctor described the sisters as having spent years in “constitutional limbo,” neither working royals nor fully private citizens.

“The King’s Christmas guest list is never accidental,” Proctor wrote.