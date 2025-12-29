Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 'incredible' news in fresh message

Kensington Palace shared Prince William and Princess Kate's heartfelt message to mark a major milestone during their festive break.

On December 29, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated the remarkable work done by The Baby Bank on their 10th anniversary.

The future King and Queen's spokesperson shared their feelings on the happy occasion. "Proud to have been a part of @the baby bank story as it marks 10 years of incredible work."

The work baby banks do all year round is so important, but particularly at Christmas time."

The post re-shared by William and Catherine's team on their official social media channels showcased the supplies donated for the underprivileged children to The Baby Bank.

On their 10th anniversary, the officials at the family service centre expressed gratitude for the "constant support of our community as well as schools, organisations and businesses that have come together to provide collective donations."

They mentioned a number of brands and initiatives as they wholeheartedly supported the organisation by providing winter clothes, preloved items, and other necessary things.

Notably, The Baby Bank mentioned William and Kate's children for choosing "essential practical everyday items" which "helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year."