 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Justin Bieber is proud of his wife Hailey for opening up about her struggles to have children especially in the current age of social media.

The model, formerly Hailey Baldwin, got candid about in an interview with The Sunday Times on May 14th, 2023, about why she is hesitant to have kids, despite wanting them so bad.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

According to an insider that spoke to Us Weekly, “Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children.

The insider added that this is “something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year.” Moreover, the Peaches musician “would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

The insider claimed that the couple is waiting to have children “when the time is right.” They shared that Justin knows “they’ll have kids” but it’s a “huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about.” Furthermore, Justin “will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

The What Do You Mean singer and the model tied the knot in 2018.

Back in April, Hailey revealed that she has been going hardships in her personal life, following the backlash she received from Selena Gomez fans.

Even though Gomez, who dated Justin on and off for a decade before he married Hailey, told off fans who were ‘bullying’ the model, Hailey still went through mental stress.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Justin was “heartbroken” to see his wife “struggling emotionally.”

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set video

Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set
Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post

Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post
Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim
Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films

Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films
Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy

Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy
‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer video

‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer
Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute

Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’
Tom Brady making Gisele Bündchen jealous by romancing ‘blonde superstar’ video

Tom Brady making Gisele Bündchen jealous by romancing ‘blonde superstar’
Britney Spears’ relationship with estranged sons gets worse amid marriage troubles video

Britney Spears’ relationship with estranged sons gets worse amid marriage troubles

Lady Gaga's guards call cops after trespasser drops off flowers

Lady Gaga's guards call cops after trespasser drops off flowers
Usher quashes 'Confessions' sequel reports

Usher quashes 'Confessions' sequel reports