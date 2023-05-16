 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill Maher supports Woody Harrelson over SNL monologue for Covid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Bill Maher supports Woody Harrelson over SNL monologue for Covid
Bill Maher supports Woody Harrelson over SNL monologue for Covid

Bill Maher has recently spoken in favour of Woody Harrelson’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The US comedian is a host of podcast, Club Random that started in February this year.

During his latest episode of his podcast, Bill, who is a close pal to Woody, was asked about his controversial statement he made during his monologue by SNL alum David Spade.

Bill revealed that Woody’s monologue “went off script from what SNL producers saw in rehearsals”.

“Woody and I have had too many hours of discussions about vaccines and Covid and stuff. I would say we’re 90 per cent on the same page, but I certainly don’t go as far as he does,” replied Bill.

However, showing support to Woody, Bill stated, “The fact that he was able to, or willing to, put his considerable popularity [on the line].”

“I mean, you’ve got to give the guy props for that, even if you don’t agree with it,” he remarked.

To this, David added, “Right, I wouldn't do it... I thought he was very gutsy to say that.”

Earlier, Woody mentioned in his six-minute monologue about the “craziest script he’s ever read” in which it pointed out that people were “being forced to take drugs” for them to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, the statement garnered plenty of online criticism for its “anti-vax” notions. 

More From Entertainment:

Members removed from club for taking pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date

Members removed from club for taking pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date
Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘just friends’ with Tom Brady but ‘there is a spark’

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘just friends’ with Tom Brady but ‘there is a spark’
Cannes Film Festival director deflects important questions yet again

Cannes Film Festival director deflects important questions yet again
Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set video

Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set
Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids video

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids
Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post

Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post
Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim
Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films

Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films
Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy

Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy
‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer video

‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer
Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute

Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’