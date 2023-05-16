Bill Maher supports Woody Harrelson over SNL monologue for Covid

Bill Maher has recently spoken in favour of Woody Harrelson’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.



The US comedian is a host of podcast, Club Random that started in February this year.

During his latest episode of his podcast, Bill, who is a close pal to Woody, was asked about his controversial statement he made during his monologue by SNL alum David Spade.

Bill revealed that Woody’s monologue “went off script from what SNL producers saw in rehearsals”.

“Woody and I have had too many hours of discussions about vaccines and Covid and stuff. I would say we’re 90 per cent on the same page, but I certainly don’t go as far as he does,” replied Bill.

However, showing support to Woody, Bill stated, “The fact that he was able to, or willing to, put his considerable popularity [on the line].”

“I mean, you’ve got to give the guy props for that, even if you don’t agree with it,” he remarked.

To this, David added, “Right, I wouldn't do it... I thought he was very gutsy to say that.”

Earlier, Woody mentioned in his six-minute monologue about the “craziest script he’s ever read” in which it pointed out that people were “being forced to take drugs” for them to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, the statement garnered plenty of online criticism for its “anti-vax” notions.