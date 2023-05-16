 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘just friends’ with Tom Brady but ‘there is a spark’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘just friends’ with Tom Brady but ‘there is a spark’
Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘just friends’ with Tom Brady but ‘there is a spark’

Kim Kardashian has reportedly denied all speculations of a romance between her and newly single Tom Brady, however, insider claims there is a “spark” between the two.

Amid rumours that the reality TV mega star is dating the former NFL player, it was reported that Kardashian and Brady have already been on a dinner date.

A source spilt to The Sun that The Kardashians star and Brady, who got divorced from ex Gisele Bundchen last year, had dinner after they reconnected over Kanye West's online rant.

The insider further revealed that Kardashian is on a hunt for a vacation home in Brady’s neighborhood and has been asking him for property advice.

"He set her up with a few places to look at and she came over [and] they did dinner,” the insider told the publication.

"She's known him for a few years, not close or anything much but through her previous ex Reggie [Bush], but this year they have started to chat.

Kim Kardashian first interacted with Tom Brady when she had to send her apologies to him after her ex-husband said in a scathing rant that she should go marry him.

The duo then reconnected when Brady left a comment on West’s Instagram post which made the rapper go on a rant on Pete Davidson, who Kardashian was dating at the time.

"The [Instagram] chats started from there - then they moved to phone chatting... she’s saying just friends but there is a spark," the insider said of their relationship.

However, denying the reports of their romance, a source told Page Six, “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

The insider said that there is currenting “no romance” between Kardashian and Brady.

More From Entertainment:

Members removed from club for taking pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date

Members removed from club for taking pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date
Cannes Film Festival director deflects important questions yet again

Cannes Film Festival director deflects important questions yet again
Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set video

Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set
Bill Maher supports Woody Harrelson over SNL monologue for Covid

Bill Maher supports Woody Harrelson over SNL monologue for Covid

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids video

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids
Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post

Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post
Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim
Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films

Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films
Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy

Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy
‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer video

‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer
Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute

Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’