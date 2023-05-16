 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' opens Cannes Film Festival

While his career may have taken a hit in Hollywood following assault allegations and a very public trial, Pirates’ actor Johnny Depp is back flaunting his ‘Francais’ in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at Cannes Film Festival.

Depp’s depiction of King Louis XV in period drama Jeanne du Barry launched the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux told reporters he was “not interested” in Depp’s trial, adding: “I am interested in Depp the actor.”

The French filmmaker behind Jeanne du Barry also reiterated that Depp’s reputation did not dissuade her from casting him for the role.

“Very quickly I said, he lost the first trial, he won the second,” Maïwenn explained. “We could say it was one person’s word against another. I didn’t feel I had the right to judge.”

Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry has reportedly yet to secure US distribution. Amid concerns about how Depp’s image might impact the film, the director Maiwenn was grappling with a lawsuit of he rown.

Depp was dropped from Harry Potter spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Heard’s assault allegations, however Depp inked a record $20 million deal to remain the face of Dior fragrance, according to Variety.

Jeanne du Barry is a 2023 French biographical drama film written, directed and produced by Maïwenn. The film chronicles the story of Madame du Barry’s who uses her intelligence and charm to woo King Louis XV. 

