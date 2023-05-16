Drew Barrymore says she ‘becomes’ her own person at drug rehabilitation centre

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed that she learned to “become her own person” during her her time in a drug rehabilitation institution as a teenager.



Lately. the Never Been Kissed actress wrote a blog post on her website titled Mother’s Day and talked about her treatment at Van Nuys Psychiatric hospital.

While speaking of her two-year stint in the centre, the Charlie’s Angels star said, “I bonded with a lot of the kids, because like me, they did not know where to put their anger and they did not know how to live life anymore without the need to get high or self-destruct in some form and fashion.”

Barrymore wrote that the institution “taught” her to speak out the “truth”.

“Not in a way that made you an immovable person on some high horse, but your story. Your feelings. Your faults. Your hopes and wishes. Your hurts. What and where you wanted to get to in life,” she explained.

The actress explained that her time at the centre helped her connecting the experience to her present talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

“The show is like the room. All feelings are welcomed, and all behaviors are not,” she said.

Barrymore also mentioned, “It was necessary for me to step away and start to become my own person. And at the age of 14, my own parent.”

The actress also pointed out that she tells stories of motherhood on her show mainly because of her own daughters.

“This isn't just about my mom. It's about my girls. It's about me. It's about how to simply be a mother,” she added.