Taylor Swift is all smiles as she recording studio with rumored beau Matt Healy

American artist Taylor Swift was all smiles as she stepped out of the Electric Lady recording studio in New York alongside her rumoured boyfriend Matt Healy, who is the lead singer of The 1975.

The singer donned a laid back getup in a black miniskirt paired with a purple New York University sweatshirt and a brown bag. Healy was right behind the singer, with a protective hand placed on her back.

The pair were joined by several of Taylor’s close friends as there was a party being held at the studio, including Jack Antonoff, his fiance Margaret Qualley and Florence Welch. The stars were also seen stepping out of the venue.

Other guests at the party included Kendrick Lamar, who previously worked with Taylor on her track Bad Blood, actor and filmmaker Adam Goldberg and Christopher Abott.

Rumours of Taylor’s new romance were seemingly confirmed after they were spotted on a double date with Jack and Margaret. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, they were seen kissing and holding hands throughout their time at the venue.