 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Charlize Theron spotted holding hands with model Alex Dimitrijevic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

The actress said that she would give up her career if she had to choose between her job and her children
The actress said that she would give up her career if she had to choose between her job and her children

Well known actress Charlize Theron was seen out and about with her new beau, model Alex Dimitrijevic. The star seemed to be in a bright mood as they went for a lunch date in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

She donned a casual maroon v-neck paired with loose khaki pants and brown sandals. Meanwhile, Dimitrijevic looked dapper in a bright Avanti Silk Hawaiian Aloha shirt paired with blue jeans and brown shoes.

The model has previously worked for brands like AG Green Label, Malbon Golf, Combo Boxing and The Elder Statesman.

Charlize’s previous relationship was with A-list actor Sean Penn back in 2015. She has also been in a relationship with Craig Bierko, singer Stephen Jenkins, another model Gabriel Aubry and actor Stuart Townsend.

She is the mother of two children, Jackson who is eleven and August, who is seven. The actress previously said that she would give up her career if she had to choose between her job and her children.

“I love being a mom more than I love being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that. If somebody said to me tomorrow, "You can't do both," would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard followers launch #Cannesyounot condemning Johnny Depp's comeback

Amber Heard followers launch #Cannesyounot condemning Johnny Depp's comeback
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint says he tells her she means “nothing” to him

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint says he tells her she means “nothing” to him
Cannes Market: Elizabeth Banks cautions Hollywood against AI

Cannes Market: Elizabeth Banks cautions Hollywood against AI
Taylor Swift is all smiles as she recording studio with rumored beau Matt Healy

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she recording studio with rumored beau Matt Healy
Michelle Yeoh explains why she took up the ‘Wicked’ role

Michelle Yeoh explains why she took up the ‘Wicked’ role
Cannes Market to exhibit docuseries on Tim Burton featuring Johnny Depp

Cannes Market to exhibit docuseries on Tim Burton featuring Johnny Depp
Holly Willoughby makes comment amid feud rumors with co-host Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby makes comment amid feud rumors with co-host Phillip Schofield
Sheryl Lee Ralph advices Rutgers University students to bring ‘best to the world’

Sheryl Lee Ralph advices Rutgers University students to bring ‘best to the world’
Katy Perry shares reaction to her viral King Charles Coronation memes

Katy Perry shares reaction to her viral King Charles Coronation memes
Netflix documentary makes shocking revelation about Anna Nicole Smith's life

Netflix documentary makes shocking revelation about Anna Nicole Smith's life
‘This Morning’ ratings plunge as hosts Holly and Phillip fail to address feud

‘This Morning’ ratings plunge as hosts Holly and Phillip fail to address feud
Drew Barrymore says she ‘becomes’ her own person at drug rehabilitation centre

Drew Barrymore says she ‘becomes’ her own person at drug rehabilitation centre