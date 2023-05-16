 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Sylvester Stallone praises Kardashians as he starts reality TV show

Sylvester Stallone is all set to star in his own reality TV show with his family.

According to Reuters, the actor, his wife Jennifer and their three daughters - Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet - are following in the footsteps of other celebrity families such as the Osbournes and Kardashians, in having cameras follow them as they go about their daily lives.

"The Family Stallone", which premieres on Paramount+ this week, features scenes of Stallone on set filming television series "Tulsa King" as well as at home with his family. There are celebratory moments as well as more intimate family scenes.

"So what you see here is what you get. This is what we've been wanting to do for a long time, which is share our life a little bit because it's entertaining," Stallone told Reuters in a joint interview with Jennifer and their daughters.

"It also has a message that no matter what you have, we may have all the trappings of wealth and we're very fortunate, we still have the same issues and the same wants and the same needs and the same requirements for love and so it's there for everyone to see."

The family said the idea for the show stemmed from Sistine and Sophia's podcast "Unwaxed".

"We've featured our whole family on it and everyone was so shocked that they were just so funny and relatable and gave great business advice," Sistine said. "I think people just kept wanting to see more and more."

Asked about comparisons to hit show "The Kardashians", Stallone said: "I think the Kardashians were brilliant in what they did and very original, we're taking a different tack. But the main thing is you don't try to copy someone. That's who they are, we are who we are and that's what I think gives the audience a variety." 

