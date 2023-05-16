 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
APP

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign ‘Road to Makkah’ project

By
APP

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah greets Saudi Arabia Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood at the Nur Khan Airbase. — APP
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah greets Saudi Arabia Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood at the Nur Khan Airbase. — APP

Saudi Arabia Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

During his stay in Pakistan, the distinguished Saudi official is scheduled to finalise and ink an agreement pertaining to the “Road to Makkah” project.

This initiative is expected to mark a major milestone in simplifying and streamlining immigration processes for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

In addition to the signing ceremony, the Saudi deputy interior minister is also expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, federal minister for narcotics control and others.

Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary.

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly 40,000 intending pilgrims would depart for Saudi Arabia from Islamabad airport under the Road to Makkah initiative this year.

Under the Road to Makkah project, all immigration requirements of pilgrims are to be fulfilled at the Islamabad Airport.

This saves pilgrims several hours upon reaching the kingdom since they can just enter the country, having gone through immigration already at home.

More From Pakistan:

Task force set up to improve higher education institutions' pay systems to retain top talent

Task force set up to improve higher education institutions' pay systems to retain top talent
PTI leader Shireen Mazari rearrested shortly after being released

PTI leader Shireen Mazari rearrested shortly after being released
NSC expresses solidarity with army, vows ‘stern action’ against May 9 rioters

NSC expresses solidarity with army, vows ‘stern action’ against May 9 rioters
Maryam mocks PTI after Fawad's video on evading arrest goes viral

Maryam mocks PTI after Fawad's video on evading arrest goes viral
Army’s statement on vandals 'immensely important': PTI

Army’s statement on vandals 'immensely important': PTI
'Not permissible to fight against army': MNA Mahmood Maulvi quits PTI in protest after riots

'Not permissible to fight against army': MNA Mahmood Maulvi quits PTI in protest after riots
ECP contempt case: Imran Khan ordered to appear in-person on May 23

ECP contempt case: Imran Khan ordered to appear in-person on May 23
Policeman opens fire on school van, killing one student and injuring five in Swat

Policeman opens fire on school van, killing one student and injuring five in Swat
NA passes bill proposing 6-month jail, Rs10m fine for 'contempt of parliament'

NA passes bill proposing 6-month jail, Rs10m fine for 'contempt of parliament'

Will prove arsonists were planted to provoke peaceful May 9 protesters: Imran Khan

Will prove arsonists were planted to provoke peaceful May 9 protesters: Imran Khan
'Good to see you': CJP Bandial clarifies his cordial greeting to Imran Khan after backlash

'Good to see you': CJP Bandial clarifies his cordial greeting to Imran Khan after backlash
IHC bars authorities from arresting Fawad Chaudhry till May 17 video

IHC bars authorities from arresting Fawad Chaudhry till May 17